Celebrate Independence Month with Exciting Buy 2 Get 1 Free Offer at Wonderla Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain is excited to unveil a special Freedom Pass for the upcoming Independence Day celebration starting from 6th August at their Bhubaneswar Park.

Guests can now enjoy an exclusive “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” ticket deal when they book online. This limited-time offer is available for visits between 7th and 31st August 2024, allowing families and friends to create unforgettable memories together. The tickets can be booked online as well as offline.

In the spirit of Independence Day celebrations, Wonderla is thrilled to announce a series of special offerings to mark this significant occasion. Park restaurants will feature a tri-colour-themed menu, including a special Independence Day Thali, with delicacies from across the country. Additionally, guests can enjoy an Independence Day Parade in the morning, adding to the festive atmosphere. Join us at Wonderla to celebrate the nation’s freedom with fun, food, and unforgettable experiences.

Wonderla Bhubaneswar will also welcome the Odisha Super Bikes Club, including esteemed groups such as the Harley Davidson Group, BMW Bikes Group, and Himalayan Bikers Group on this Independence Day. They will be riding from Xavier Square, Jaydev Vihar to Wonderla Bhubaneswar for a grand celebration. This event will witness more than 170 bikers coming together to honour the nation with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a day filled with excitement and unity. This day will be marked by a series of activities designed to celebrate the essence of independence and the vibrant energy of the biking community.

Commenting on the celebrations, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays., said: “Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s freedom and the collective spirit that unites us. Our Freedom Month offer is a way to bring families and friends together, fostering unity and joy. Wonderla is not just an amusement park; it’s a place where unforgettable memories are made, and the spirit of freedom is celebrated through thrilling experiences. We invite everyone to join us, embrace the excitement, and create lasting memories this Independence Day. Secure your tickets now and be a part of this grand celebration.”

Commenting on the celebration, Mr. Devjyote Pattnaik, MD Jyote Motors (Secretary BSC and Advisor to Club), said: “This event is more than just a gathering; it’s a celebration of freedom, unity, and the exhilarating joy that comes with both biking and Wonderla’ s amazing attractions. As we hoist our flags together and ride into a day filled with fun, hearty meals, and unforgettable experiences, we honour the essence of independence and the vibrant energy that defines our community.”

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in https://bookings.wonderla.com/ advance through the online portal or customers can buy the tickets directly from the park counters or can contact 0674 6640300. {Press Release}