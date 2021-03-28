Celebrate Holi at home, urges Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people to celebrate Holi at their homes following coronavirus spike.

Uttarakhand has reported a total of 257 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the state to 99,515. The state health department said there are 1339 active cases in the state while the total deaths have mounted to 1709.

A bulletin from Covid Control Room said Dehradun district reported the highest 126 cases, Haridwar 73, Tehri 15, Nainital 12, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Pauri five, Uttarkashi four, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Chamapawat three each, Almora two and Chamoli one.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will remain in effect till April 30.

Keeping the upcoming festivals in mind, the state government has tightened the Covid norms. As per the new guidelines, the district administrations can reinstate containment zones. They have also been asked to impose penalties on people not complying with Covid norms, such as masks wearing and maintaining social distancing.