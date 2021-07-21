Celebrate Bakrid With Mutton Kofta Curry By Chef Ranveer Brar
New Delhi: Chef Ranveer Brar has recently shared a recipe for Mutton Kofta Curry that will add flavour to your celebrations. These koftas can be eaten with roti, naan, or even rice. Here’s how you can make it.
Ingredients
For mutton kofta:
- 600 gm – Mutton mince
- 2 tbsp – Cashew nut paste
- ¼ cup – Fried brown onions
- 1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp – Turmeric powder
- ½ tsp – Coriander powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli paste
- 2 tbsp – Roasted gram flour
- 1 fresh – White bread slice
- Oil for frying
For curd mixture:
- 1 cup – Curd
- ½ cup – Fried brown onions
- 1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp – Turmeric powder
- ½ tsp – Coriander powder
- ½ tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli Paste
- 2 fresh – Green chillies – broken in half
- Few mint leaves
For curry:
- 2 tbsp – Oil
- ½ – Mace
- 8-10 – Black peppercorns
- 2 – Black cardamom
- 2-3 – Cloves
- 2 tbsp – Ghee
- 1 inch – Ginger (julienned)
- 1 fresh – Green chilli
- 2 cloves – Garlic (crushed)
- 1 medium – Onion (sliced)
- 2 tbsp – Desiccated coconut.
Method
For mutton kofta:
- In a bowl, add minced mutton, cashew nut paste, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, roasted gram flour, white bread slice and mix everything together.
- Now grind this mixture into a fine paste using a grinder.
- Then make lemon sized balls from the mixture and deep fry in medium hot oil until browned from outside but raw from inside.
- Remove and keep aside for further use.
- For curd mixture:
- In a bowl, add curd, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, green chillies, mint leaves and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.
For curry:
- In a kadhai, heat oil and add mace, black pepper cons, black cardamom, cloves, ghee and let them crackle.
- Now add ginger, green chilli, garlic, onion and saute until light brown then add desiccated coconut and sauté until nutty brown.
- Then add the curd mixture and continue cooking until the oil starts separating then add water and stir everything properly.
- Now place the fried mutton kofta then cover and cook for 10-12 minutes.
- Remove the kofta out and blend the curry using a hand blender then strain it properly through a strainer.
- Then add it back in the kadhai and add cashew nut paste, rose water, kewra water and stir it properly then add the kofta back in the curry then cover.