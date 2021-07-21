Celebrate Bakrid With Mutton Kofta Curry By Chef Ranveer Brar

New Delhi: Chef Ranveer Brar has recently shared a recipe for Mutton Kofta Curry that will add flavour to your celebrations. These koftas can be eaten with roti, naan, or even rice. Here’s how you can make it.

Ingredients

For mutton kofta:

600 gm – Mutton mince

2 tbsp – Cashew nut paste

¼ cup – Fried brown onions

1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

2 tbsp – Roasted gram flour

1 fresh – White bread slice

Oil for frying

For curd mixture:

1 cup – Curd

½ cup – Fried brown onions

1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

½ tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli Paste

2 fresh – Green chillies – broken in half

Few mint leaves

For curry:

2 tbsp – Oil

½ – Mace

8-10 – Black peppercorns

2 – Black cardamom

2-3 – Cloves

2 tbsp – Ghee

1 inch – Ginger (julienned)

1 fresh – Green chilli

2 cloves – Garlic (crushed)

1 medium – Onion (sliced)

2 tbsp – Desiccated coconut.

Method

For mutton kofta:

In a bowl, add minced mutton, cashew nut paste, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, roasted gram flour, white bread slice and mix everything together.

Now grind this mixture into a fine paste using a grinder.

Then make lemon sized balls from the mixture and deep fry in medium hot oil until browned from outside but raw from inside.

Remove and keep aside for further use.

For curd mixture:

In a bowl, add curd, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, green chillies, mint leaves and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

For curry: