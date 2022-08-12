Celebrate 75 years of independence with new benefits from Jio

Bhubaneswar: To celebrate 75 years of independence, Jio has announced the Jio Independence Day Offers with 3 unique initiatives that bring exciting new benefits of Jio Digital Life to Indians. These initiatives include a new ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber’ initiative with free 15-day benefits on postpaid entertainment bonanza plans, a ‘Jio Independence Day Offer’ with Rs 3000 worth of benefits on the Rs 2999 recharge plan and a special ‘90-day Unlimited Plan’ for Rs 750, commemorating 75 years of independence.

The JioFiber Independence-Day offer – ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA, HAR GHAR JIOFIBER’ is available to all new customers who buy a new JioFiber connection – with JioFiber Postpaid Entertainment Bonanza plan, between 12th Aug & 16th Aug ’22. The offer entitles the new customer with an additional FREE 15 DAYS of benefits of the plan selected at the time of activation. The benefits and the details of the offer This offer is applicable for new JioFiber customers on Post-Paid entertainment bonanza plans opting for six months of 12 month plans of Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 899 plans.

For mobile users Jio has announced the ‘Jio Independence Day offer’ on the annual recharge plan of ₹2,999 which brings additional benefits worth ₹3,000 in terms of additional 75 GB high speed data and discount coupons of Ixigo, Netmeds and AJIO. These benefits will be in addition to the benefits of Rs. 2999/- plan which includes 2.5 GB per day high speed data, complimentary 1year mobile subscription Disney+ Hotstar, free unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Similarly, the new ‘Rs. 750 Unlimited Plan’ comes with a validity of 90 days and brings a consolidated package of benefits including Unlimited Data – 2GB per Day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS/Day, complimentary subscription to Jio Apps and additional 100 MB high speed data.