Ceiling Chunk Falls Again In MKCG Hospital

Ganjam: A portion of the ceiling plaster at one of the floors in Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur reportedly collapsed today.

According to sources, the incident took place on the third floor of the Endocrinology Department of the hospital. However, no casualties were reported from the incident, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, a portion of the ceiling on the fifth floor of the building fell down. This has raised concern among the patients and their attendants.