CDSCO Grants Manufacturing Permission To Pvt Vaccine Manufacturers

New Delhi: As per Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), CDSCO has granted manufacturing permission to private manufacturers for the following COVID-19 Vaccines for restricted use in emergency situations: –

ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccine (Recombinant) manufactured by M/s Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., Pune on 03.01.2021 Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine manufactured by M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad on 03.01.2021. Gam-COVID-Vac Combined vector vaccine (SPUTNIK-V) manufactured by M/s Ra (biologicals) Panacea Biotec Ltd., New Delhi on 02.07.2021.

Department of Biotechnology has informed that to support vaccine manufacturing in India, the Government of India has launched ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID- 19 Vaccine Development Mission’, being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Under the Mission, clinical trial lot manufacturing of promising vaccine candidates including DNA vaccine candidate (ZydusCadila); mRNA vaccine candidate (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals); intranasal vaccine candidate (Bharat Biotech) are being supported.

Further, as part of efforts for the augmentation of Covaxin production, capacity enhancement of Bharat Biotech is being supported under Mission COVID Suraksha.

Also, technology transfer of Covaxin production from Bharat Biotech to Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC), comprising of Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd, is being facilitated by the Department of Biotechnology.

