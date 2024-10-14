New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has successfully digitised over 95% of its regulatory processes. This milestone was announced by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, during the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) held in New Delhi.

Addressing a global audience of regulatory authorities, policymakers, and health officials from over 194 countries, Nadda highlighted the importance of this achievement in fostering trust among stakeholders. “The digitisation of regulatory processes at CDSCO is a testament to our commitment to transparency and efficiency in drug and medical device regulation,” he stated.

The conference, hosted for the first time in India, saw discussions on various topics, including global health resilience, the role of regulatory bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the future of drug regulation. Nadda emphasized India’s leadership in health resilience and innovation, noting that the country emerged as a global leader in supplying essential medicines and medical kits during the pandemic.

The digitisation initiative includes the development of robust systems for approving safe and efficacious drugs and medical devices, both for domestic use and export to over 200 countries. Additionally, eight drug testing labs are now operational, with two more in the pipeline, ensuring the quick testing and release of drugs and raw materials.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), also addressed the conference, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in drug regulation, especially in the face of challenges like antimicrobial resistance and the safe use of AI in healthcare.

This landmark achievement by CDSCO marks a significant step forward in India’s journey towards a more transparent and efficient regulatory environment, reinforcing its role as the “pharmacy of the world.”

