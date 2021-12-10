CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Mortal Remains Consigned To Flames

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated by their daughters after they were accorded military honours at Brar Square on Friday.
The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were taken in a gun carriage for the funeral.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand CM, and Delhi CM paid homage to the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at Brar Square in Delhi.
Military commanders of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh also attended CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s last rites.
General Rawat, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.