CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Mortal Remains Consigned To Flames

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated by their daughters after they were accorded military honours at Brar Square on Friday.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were taken in a gun carriage for the funeral.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand CM, and Delhi CM paid homage to the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at Brar Square in Delhi.