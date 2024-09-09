New Delhi: In a landmark event, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan released the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting held on 09 Sep 2024, in New Delhi.

The Doctrine is a keystone publication that will guide the Commanders in the conduct of Amphibious Operations in today’s complex military environment.

The amphibious capability empowers the Armed Forces to conduct a multitude of operations in the Indian Ocean Region, both during war and peace. These operations are a crucial component of multi-domain operations and serve as the best example of cohesion and integration among the Armed Forces.

Following the release of the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations, the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations is the second Joint Doctrine released this year and it provides due focus on Jointness and Integration of Armed Forces in general and Amphibious Operations in particular.