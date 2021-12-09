CDS Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash black box recovered

Coonoor: A search team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has retrieved the black box of the ill-fated M 17 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor in Ooty leading to the loss of lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel.

The black box also known as a flight recorder will provide crucial details of the final minutes before the tragic accident.

Official sources said the black box was retrieved after authorities expanded the search area from 300 metres to one km of the accident spot.

Two boxes including the flight data recorder were recovered from the site and they are likely to be taken to Delhi or Bengaluru to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, a six-member special medical team from Coimbatore is attending the treatment of the lone survivor in the Coonoor helicopter crash, Group captain Varun Singh who is struggling for his life at the Wellington Army hospital. A Shaurya Chakra awardee, he has suffered 60 per cent burns.