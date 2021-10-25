CDPO Held For Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

Kalahandi: Thuamul Rampur CDPO was on Monday caught red-handed by the Vigilance department while demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe. The arrested officer has been identified as Pushpanjali Rath.

According to reports, Pushpanjali was apprehended by the department in her office today.

Following the arrest, the anti-corruption wing raided Pushpanjali’s residence in Badapada here.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.