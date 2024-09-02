Sundargarh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Child Development Project Officer in Sundargarh district for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Jayashree Pattnaik, (CDPO), Kutra, Dist-Sundargarh.

Pattnaik has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while accepting the bribe of Rs 2,000 as 1st instalment of the overall demand of Rs 5,000 from an Anganwadi worker (Complainant) for not giving an adverse report against her following a surprise visit to the Anganwadi Centre. The entire bribe amount of Rs 2,000 has been recovered from the accused and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Pattnaik from the DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.12 dtd.01.09.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against Pattnaik.