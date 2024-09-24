Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur police station, which previously faced criticism for not having CCTV cameras, has now installed 16 of them.

These cameras are strategically positioned both inside and outside the station to promote transparency and accountability. Additionally, there are plans to install nine more cameras, according to sources.

This initiative follows a controversy involving the alleged misconduct of an Indian Army official and his fiancée at the station.

Moreover, the Orissa High Court recently expressed its dissatisfaction upon learning that 57 out of 650 police stations in the state lacked CCTV cameras. In response, the court ordered the Additional Director General (Modernization) to submit a comprehensive status report on the CCTV surveillance in police stations statewide.

Following the court’s directive, the Bharatpur Police Station expedited the installation of CCTV cameras.