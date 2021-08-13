CCI PMG monitored projects make substantial progress in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Big-ticket investment projects being monitored under Cabinet Committee Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI PMG) of the Government of India have made significant progress in Odisha.

This was known from the CCI PMG Meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra at Lokseva Bhawan here today.

Considering various dimensions of the issues, the Chief Secretary gave necessary instructions for their resolution. Mahapatra also set timelines for completion of the different tasks by concerned departments and agencies. Besides, district administrations were asked to extend proactive support for timely implementation of the projects.

Industry secretary Hemant Sharma said all major issues raised by project developers have been attended and projects have been put on track. He asked the project proponents to update the project status in the CCI PMG website regularly so that the newly emerging issues could be attended to as and when they emerged.

Sunita Dawra, additional secretary to department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said that this joint exercise was very helpful for industrial promotion. She appreciated the prompt steps taken by Government of Odisha for early resolution of the issues that were flagged by the project developers.

The committee reviewed the progress of 26 major projects from different sectors envisaging a total investment of around Rs.73, 531 crore. These included 17 railway projects of worth Rs. 22,027 crore, 02 power projects of worth Rs. 14,944 crore, 02 oil and gas projects of worth Rs. 18,858 crore, 02 roads and highways projects of Rs. 2,302 crore, one coal mine project of Rs. 9,897 crore, and, 02 cement industry projects of worth Rs.4,500 crore.

Around seventy one issues relating to forest clearance, distribution of compensatory awards, forest diversion, issue of the right of way certificate, advance possession of land, shifting of the utilities, wild life clearance etc were discussed and resolved.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the project proponents to expedite implementation as per the decided timelines.