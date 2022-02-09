CBSE Term 2 Board Exams Date Announced, Offline Exam Likely From April

New Delhi: The date of the much-awaited term 2 theory examinations has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. The examinations will be conducted in offline mode.

“The Board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 Pandemic situation in the country has decided to conduct the Term II examinations in offline mode,” the board said in a circular issued today.

As per the circular, the Term 2 theory examinations will commence from April 26, 2022. The pattern of the question papers will be the same as that of the Sample Question Papers hosted on the Boards Website.

The Board said the students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years.

It informed that the Date Sheet for Classes X and XII will be released soon and the same will be available on the Board’s website at www cbse.nic.in.

“Messages/information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on the Board’s website,” the board cautioned.

Notably, the CBSE had decided to conduct the Board examinations in session 2021-2022 in two terms, i.e.. Term I and Term II in view of the uncertainty arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic. Term I examinations have already been conducted by the Board recently and the result is awaited.