CBSE Term 1 Results Likely To Be Announced Today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the 1st term examination of Class 10 and 12 anytime this week.

The examinations were conducted in December last year and the results were expected in January but they got delayed due to some reasons. More than 36 lakh students registered and appeared for the board exams.

The result was earlier expected to release by the mid of January which was later was postponed for February. According to reports, the results will finally be announced anytime soon this week.