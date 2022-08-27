CBSE says ‘No extension of last date for submission of LOC and registration for 2022-23 session’

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to ensure timely submission of data of List of Candidates (LOC) and registration for the session 2022-23.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last date for registration for classes 9 and 11 is September 30 while the last date for submission of list of candidates for classes 10 and 12 is August 31, 2022.

In its latest circular, issued on August 26, the CBSE has categorically stated that no extension in the last date for registration and LOC will be made. Moreover, all such measures are being taken to ensure that foolproof arrangements are made for the 2023 examinations.

“All the schools are, therefore, directed to complete their registration and submission of list of candidates without waiting for the last date,” the CBSE circular read.

CBSE has further said that it would be the responsibility of the head of the institution to ensure that the deadlines are met without fail. “No request for an extension of the last date will be accepted on any account,” the CBSE added.