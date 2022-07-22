CBSE Results 2022: Class 12 pass percentage 92.71

Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website.

Total candidates registered: 1444341 Appear: 1435366 Pass: 1330662 Pass percentage: 92.71%

As many as 134797 or 9.39 percent of students have cleared the examination with more than 90 percent marks. Similarly, 33432 or 2.33 percent of students have scored more than 95 percent of marks.

According to CBSE bulletin, 4092 children or about 93.11 percent of students with special needs have passed the Class 12 board exams this year. As many as 292 students have cleared the exam with more than 90 percent marks while 63 of them have scored over 95 percent of marks.

Students can log in to cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in to check their results using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. In addition to the official websites, scorecards can also be availed on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. The board has been prepared based on the examination of two terms. The weightage for Term 1 is 30% and for Term 2, it is 70%.