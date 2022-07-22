CBSE Result 2022 Class 10th DECLARED

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10th has been declared. CBSE has released the 10th results online on the official website. Students who have appeared for Term 1 and Term 2 examination can check their final CBSE Class 10th result online on results.digilocker.gov.in. CBSE 10th Result mark sheet is available on DigiLocker and on parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Results also on cbseresults.nic.in links.

Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE 10th board examinations, which were conducted in two terms this year. The results for Term 1 or marks scored by students, was released in February. The results for both combined have now been released. Direct links are provided below to check results along with steps.

CBSE Results 2022 Class 10th: How to check online

Go to the official DigiLocker Website and click on Class 10 Result link, or go to Results.Digilocker.gov.in or CBSE Results link above

On the page enter your CBSE 10th Roll Number and your School Number (School code is available on your admit card)

Your result would be displayed on the screen

Students can download the CBSE 10th Mark Sheet from Digilocker by using their Pin. Steps are provided here.

