CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet For Class 10, 12

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced board exam date 2021 Class 10 and 12 for term 1 on Monday.

As per the latest information available, the CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December and the Term 2 will take place in March-April 2022.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Board to check and download the CBSE Term 1 exam date sheet 2021.

Ahead of releasing the official date sheet, the board has warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app. The official date sheet is not released yet, the board official said.