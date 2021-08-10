CBSE Releases Offline Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datasheet for class 10 and 12 offline exams on Tuesday.

The datasheet has been released for class 10, 12 students who will appear in improvement, compartment, or private category examinations.

The class 10 exams will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 8 whereas the class 12 exam will begin on August 25 and will conclude on September 16.

As per the notification released by CBSE, the class 12 improvement, compartment exams will only be conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only.

Candidates applying for improvement, private, patrachar, as well as second compartment, do not have to pay fees. Compartment candidates will have to pay fees as per the notification.

As per the notice, candidates will be examined only on the reduced syllabus. The design of the question paper will be similar to sample question papers uploaded on the board’s website.

The registration portal will be soon made available on the board’s website. Candidates appearing for improvement and appearing for compartment exams based on the result declared in 2021 will have to register at the portal.