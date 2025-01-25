The Central Board of Secondary Education released a notification to start using APAAR ID as the primary identification for students in affiliated schools. The notice is published on the CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Board has created an online system, “APAAR ID Monitoring (AIM),” to track APAAR ID creations at CBSE-affiliated schools. The helpline number has now been established so that schools can call out if they require assistance. The toll-free hotline number is 1800-889-3511. For further information, aspirants can visit the CBSE’s official website.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised applicants that the APAAR ID is not required for NEET UG 2025 registration. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam through alternate channels, details of which will be announced soon.

According to the official notice, the APAAR ID implementation procedure in schools will consist of six steps, which are outlined below.

Step 1: Conduct PTMs- Schools must schedule PTMs to introduce APAAR ID to parents and students, during which they will explain its relevance and benefits.

Step 2: Consent Form Distribution and Collection- Schools must provide parents with physical consent documents. The parents must sign these forms and authorize the use of Aadhaar details to generate APAAR IDs.

Step 3: Student Data Verification— The UDISE+ portal will be used by school officials to verify the correctness of student information like as name, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 4: APAAR ID Generation- Schools will create APAAR IDs using the UDISE+ portal, which will be securely linked to students’ Digilocker accounts. Once completed, a confirmation SMS will be issued to the parents.

Step 5: Distribution and Integration- Students and parents will receive APAAR IDs from their schools.

Step 6: Addressing Errors— If there are any discrepancies, schools will refer parents to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for resolution.