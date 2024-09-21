New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice to parents concerning the registration process for students in classes 9 and 11, and the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for students in classes 10 and 12.

The notice emphasizes that the accurate submission of data is vital for the seamless execution of the examinations. The notice states, “It is important to note that the CBSE has initiated the registration of students in Classes IX and XI, and the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for students in Class X and XII.”

“It has been observed that during registration and submission of LOC, parents are submitting incorrect information and once the registration and LOC process is over and even after the result is declared, they are making requests to the schools and Board to correct the data of the students. Also, the request is made to correct the subjects after the submission of the LOC which affects the smooth conduct of examination,” CBSE noted in the circular.

The Board has taken the following decisions to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and to avoid problems for the examinee:

1. Be attentive when agreeing to the information for registration and LOC.

2. The personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother’s name and father’s name should be correctly filled in for registration and LOC.

3. All names with the expanded form may be filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

4. The surname must be given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

5. The date of birth should be correct in all respects.

6. While submitting data, details given in the passport may also be checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

7. Subjects be filled in with due care in the LOC of both Classes 10 and 12 as no change will be accepted after LOC submission for the main examinations.

8. It is the responsibility of the parents that all data submitted should be correct.

9. The parents are also requested to visit the schools and support them in the timely submission of the registration and LOC as once the date is over, no date will be extended.

Students in Classes 9 and 11 must register on the CBSE’s official website by October 16, 2024. Registrations with late fees are accepted until October 24, 2024.

For Class 10 and 12 students, the deadline to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) without late fees is October 4, 2024. With late fees, submissions are permitted up to October 15, 2024.