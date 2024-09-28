New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has required all schools serving as examination centres for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems.

This measure is intended to enhance surveillance and ensure exams are conducted smoothly and fairly, preventing any malpractices.

An estimated 44 lakh students are set to appear for these exams throughout India and in 26 other countries, with around 8,000 schools designated as examination centres.

CBSE’s latest directive states that schools lacking CCTV facilities will be disqualified as exam centres. The policy emphasizes compliance with privacy laws, the necessity of informing students and staff about the CCTV installations, and maintaining the confidentiality of the footage, limiting access to authorized individuals only.

The updated regulations demand the installation of cameras to monitor all areas used for examinations, with continuous high-resolution recording. Additionally, each school must appoint one supervisor for every ten exam rooms or every 240 students, reaffirming CBSE’s dedication to preserving the integrity of the examination process.

Moreover, the board is attentive to the well-being of students, having recently organized a workshop for 150 principals on techniques to assist students in coping with emotional and psychological stress during exams.