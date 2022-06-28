CBSE exam 2022-23: Board asks schools to submit registration data of Class 9, 11 students

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to submit registration data of Class 9 and 11 students for the year 2022-23 terming it a significant process for advance planning for the examinations. “Registration of students in Class IX & XI is a very significant process which helps CBSE in advance planning for holding the Class X & XII examinations of these students in the forthcoming year,” the board wrote to the Principal and heads of all schools affiliated to CBSE.

“Another important aspect of registration is to communicate the students’ personal particulars to the parents so that in case, there is any mistake in the personal details of the student concerned the same may be corrected prior to the conduct of Class X/XII examination. This helps in eliminating requests in future for making the corrections,” the board added.

The board said the process of registration will start on July 1, 2022 (Friday) and continue till September 30, 2022 (Friday). With late fees, the registration can be done between October 1 and 15, 2022. The registration of candidates will be done through Pariksha Sangam link given on CBSE website https://cbse.gov.in.

“As submission of the registration data by adhering to the schedule is very important, the schools are therefore requested to plan timely submission of data of the candidates. Apart from following the schedule, it is also important that the data filled in is absolutely correct,” the board added.