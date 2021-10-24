CBSE CTET 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow

New Delhi: The last day for submitting online application for CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) ends on October 25, Monday. Candidates who wish to appear for the CTET 2021 can register their candidature at ctet.nic.in.

After the completion of the registration process, the online application submission window will reopen for candidates to make corrections in the form. The schedule for this will be announced by the CBSE.

The CTET is held to select teachers for Class 1 to 8.

The CTET will apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools will consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TE.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate.