CBSE Competency Based Education Project launched

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday launched CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes.

This is a part of CBSE Competency Based Education Project.

The Minister said the core objective of the NEP is to guide the transition to an education system that enables our youth to have a better future. Schools have a very important role to play in shaping our youth. He said the vision of the NEP will be translated into action.

He further said that the competency-based assessment framework to strengthen India’s existing school education system for secondary level (classes 6-10) and improve the overall learning outcomes of students across India, mainly covering three subjects: English (reading), Science and Maths.