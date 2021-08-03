CBSE Class X Results Announced; Check Results Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class X result 2021 today. Students can now check their results on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

As per the CBSE evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

How to check results

Students can check their results of the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Below are a list of websites and mobile apps through which students can check their marks:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Here are the steps to check your results:

1. First, open the Google play store or App Store (for iOS users) and then search for the UMANG app and download it.

2. After downloading the app choose the desired language. There are options for Assamese, Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages available.

3. Then, check the consent box that you agree with the terms and conditions and continue by clicking next. The screen which appears will welcome you to the UMANG app.

4. Now, register yourself first with your mobile number and again give a consent box a green signal of approval.

5. Allow all notifications sent by the app, such as message approvals. Enter the OTP to verify your mobile number and proceed by clicking next.

Students can download their CBSE 10th Mark Sheet from DigiLocker. Check out how to download CBSE Marksheet and Results from DigiLocker here.

Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’ when you open the app.

Log in using your phone number or Aadhar number.

You can download your CBSE mark sheet and passing certificate.

Over 18 lakh students had reportedly registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year.