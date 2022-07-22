CBSE Class 12 results 2022 out

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class 12th board exams 2022 on Friday. The CBSE Class 12 result has been prepared based on the examination of two terms. The weightage for Term 1 is 30% and for Term 2, it is 70%.
In addition to the official websites, scorecards can also be availed on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
How to check results on Digi Locker:
- Visit official website digilocker.gov.in.
- Enter login details Aadhar No and six digit security pin (shared by CBSE with the schools)
- Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available
- Download the Digital Marks Sheet
How to check results online:
