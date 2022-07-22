CBSE Class 12 results 2022 out

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class 12th board exams 2022 on Friday. The CBSE Class 12 result has been prepared based on the examination of two terms. The weightage for Term 1 is 30% and for Term 2, it is 70%.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards can also be availed on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

How to check results on Digi Locker:

Visit official website digilocker.gov.in.

Enter login details Aadhar No and six digit security pin (shared by CBSE with the schools)

Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available

Download the Digital Marks Sheet

How to check results online:

– Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results

– Or go directly to results.cbse.nic.in

– On the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 would be activated – click on it

– A new window would open

– Enter your CBSE 12th roll number, school code and date of birth and submit

– Your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen

About 16 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 as well from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022.