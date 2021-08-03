CBSE Class 10th Results To Be Declared At 12 PM Today; Details Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th result would be announced at 12 pm today on cbseresults.nic.in.

As you all know, the Class 10th examinations were cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education due to COVID – 19 in the country. Because of the lockdown situation in the country, some exams were even postponed.

Nearly 18 lakh students are waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year which will be announced on CBSE’s official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can also check their marks on Digilocker.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on Digilocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in or download their app from PlayStore or App Store.

Sign up using your phone or Aadhar number.

After signing up, go to browse documents and then search for the ‘Education’ column.

In the ‘Education’ column, click on the ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ option.

Once the results are declared, click on the ‘Class X Marksheet’ option.

Enter your ‘Name’, ‘Year’ and ‘Roll No’ to download your CBSE Class 10 exam result 2021.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in:

Once announced, CBSE Class 10 students can visit CBSE’s official website https://www.cbse.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘RESULTS’ link, which will then take you to https://www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Class X Results 2021’ option once it is active.

You will be then taken to a new page where you will have to enter your roll number and school number.

Your CBSE Class 10th exam result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.