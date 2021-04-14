CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Cancelled, 12th Postponed

New Delhi: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centre today decided to cancel the CBSE Class X Examination, 2021 and postpone the annual Class-12 Examination-2021, which were scheduled to begin from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021

As per reports, the results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

On the other hand, the board will issue a revised schedule for Class XIIth board exams on June 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The meeting was attended by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, education secretary and other officials.