CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 to be held from THIS DATE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 from February 15, 2023, onwards. “In light of the decreasing global impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 exams beginning February 15, 2023,” CBSE said in an official notice while announcing class 12 board exam results for 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that school education across the country was adversely affected due to the spread of Covid-19 since 2020. Under the special circumstances, the CBSE had declared the results of class 10 and 12 in 2020 and 2021 as per a special tabulation policy approved by the Supreme Court of India.

Subsequently, the CBSE decided to conduct the 2022 examinations in two terms- Term 1 and Term 2- keeping in mind the continuation of the pandemic situation and its impact on studies of studies.

On Friday, the CBSE announced the much awaited board examination results of Class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage in class 12 examinations this year is 92.71% against the 99.37 pass percentage registered in 2021.