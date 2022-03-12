CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022 Declared

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the class 10 term 1 results. The board informed that they have communicated to the schools the performance of class 10 students in the theory paper of the exam.

The scores of the practical papers are already with the school, it added.

“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.”

<>

#CBSE #CBSEexamresult #Students

Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2022

</>

CBSE Class 10 term I examinations were held at numerous exam centres around the country from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were held at various exam centres from December 1 to December 22, 2021.