CBSE Class 10 exam: Resentment brews as Board fixes exam centre 120 km away

Mayurbhanj: Resentment brewed among parents and students of Adarsh Vidyalay at Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district after the centre for the CBSE Class 10 examination for the school was made in Rairangpur, more than 120 km away from Badasahi.

As per reports, 65 students from the school are set to appear for the annual Class 10 examination under the CBSE. However, the students and their parents were in for a shocker after the admit cards arrived at the school in which the exam centre was mentioned as a school in Rairangpur, more than 120 km away from Badasahi.

Parents have written to the district Collector making their demands and awaiting the DM’s response as help from the school principal was not arranged.

The government guidelines say that the examination centre should be made at a nearby school. In case of unavailability of any school in the vicinity, the exams can be conducted at the same school.

The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 examinations are scheduled to be held on April 26 and will continue till May 24.