New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exam dates for Class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools, now accessible on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE practical exams for these schools are scheduled from November 5 to December 5, 2024. Students preparing for the board exams can also access the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines online.

As per the Examinations Bye-Laws and Scheme of Studies of the Board, practical exams, projects, and internal assessments for the 2024-25 academic session will commence on January 1, 2025, for all affiliated schools in India and overseas.

The official notification also states that winter-bound schools are likely to be closed in January due to the winter season.

Winter-bound schools must follow these guidelines:

1. Compile a final list of candidates, ensuring that only students included in the online List of Candidates (LOC) submitted to the Board are allowed to take the practical exams, projects, or internal assessments.

2. Coordinate with the Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

3. Complete practical exams, project work, and internal assessments promptly, and send the practical exam answer books to the regional offices without delay.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is set to announce the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams soon. The board exams for the 2025 academic session are expected to start on February 15, 2025.

