The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 2025 board exams.

Students can download their hall tickets from the Pariksha Sangam Portal or collect them from their respective schools. The Class 10 exams will run from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 14.

The admit cards include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre information, and subject-wise exam dates.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, and 12th admit cards?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Open the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

Now, select ‘schools (Ganga).

Go to the ‘Pre-exam activities’ tab.

Click on the ‘admit card, centre material link’ for the main exam 2025.

Now, enter the required login details and click on ‘Proceed’

It will redirect you to the CBSE Admit Card 2025

Check the details on your hall ticket, and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Instructions to follow

Students appearing in the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams are required to bring their hall tickets to the exam centre. Only after showing the admit card at the exam entry gate will you be permitted to sit in the exam. Students are advised to thoroughly read the list of allowed and not allowed specifications on their admit cards before appearing in the exam. For more details, check the official CBSE website or contact the respective school authorities.