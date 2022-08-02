CBSE cancels candidature of more candidates for Junior Assistant posts

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has further cancelled the provisional candidature of as many as 20 candidates for the post of Junior Assistant as they failed to appear before the Document Verification Committee.

Previously on July 30, the board had cancelled candidature of 35 candidates.

This is with reference to the Result Notice No CBSE/Rectt Cell/14(85)/DR/2020/4063 dated 31 05 2021 through which the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Assistant was declared and candidates were asked to present before the Document Verification Committee at various Regional Offices of the Board on 02 08 2021 to 09.08 2021 and subsequently at CBSE. HOs. Preet Vihar, Delhi on 03.09.2021,” an official release issued by CBSE read.

However, the following (given below) 20 candidates failed to appear before the Document Verification Committee on both the dates prescribed for document verification.

List of candidates

“Accordingly, the provisional candidature of above mentioned 20 candidates for the post of Junior Assistant stands cancelled and no further communication shall be entertained in this regard,” the notification stated.