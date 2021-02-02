CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Tables Released

New Delhi: The Central government has released the CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for class 10 and 12 on Tuesday.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted that for the first time the Class 12 examination would be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The shifts will be from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exams would begin on May 4 and end on June 10, 2021. For Class 10, the examination would be conducted in only one shift- 10.30 am to 12.30 pm for some papers and 10.30 am to 1.30 pm for others.

The complete date sheet is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

As per the official statement released by the Board , the decision to conduct the exams in two shifts was taken to reduce the number of days of the conduct of the examination.

In the second shift, the examination of the subjects which are not offered by the students of schools situated abroad will be conducted. In order to de-burden school staff, one who has worked in the morning shift will not be allowed to work in the afternoon shift.

The examination would be conducted in offline mode. The year the examination has been delayed keeping the coronavirus pandemic under consideration.

The exams would be conducted in a span of 35 days. The date sheet has been released for both the classes nearly three months before the commencement of the exams for students to plan their studies and overcome the problems faced during Covid-19.