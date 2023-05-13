CBSE begins post result counselling services for students

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will be offering psychological counselling services to students and parents following the announcement of the 2023 CBSE exam results. The counselling services will be available from May 13 to May 27, 2023, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Saturday.

This service has been provided for the last 25 years and is aimed at helping students overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results.

TELE-COUNSELLING HELPLINE

During the second phase of counselling, a total of 59 trained counsellors and special educators from government and private schools affiliated with CBSE, as well as psychologists, will be available for tele-counselling.

Of these, 53 experts are based in India, while six are from the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

TOLL-FREE ACCESS AND CBSE COUNSELLING LINK ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Students can access the centralised toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in the country to receive information and helpful tips related to result-related anxiety and stress.

In addition, the counselling link on the CBSE website provides multiple ways for stakeholders to access information and support.

PSYCHOLOGICAL COUNSELLING BENEFITS

The CBSE’s psychological counselling services can help students manage stress, anxiety, and depression caused by the pressure of exam results.

By providing trained and experienced counsellors and educators, the board aims to help students cope with the various psychological and emotional challenges that come with academic performance.