CBSE Announces Marks Verification for Class 10 Supplementary Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the mark verification schedule for students who took the Class 10 supplementary exams.

The results of the Class 10 supplementary exams were announced by the CBSE on August 5, 2024. Students can view their results and download their mark sheets from the official CBSE website.

Students who wish to contest their supplementary exam results may apply for mark verification. The application window opens online on August 9 and will close on August 10, 2024. Applicants must submit their forms and the required fees via the official CBSE website.

The verification process entails a thorough review of the answer sheets to confirm the accuracy of the marks awarded. Students will be notified of the verification outcome at a subsequent date.

The CBSE has stated that marks may decrease following re-evaluation. The board’s decision in this matter is conclusive and binding.

Students should deliberate carefully before applying for mark verification, taking into account the information provided by the CBSE.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 13, 2024. Out of the 21,65,805 students who sat for the exam, 20,16,779 passed, bringing the total pass rate to 93.12%, a marginal increase of 0.48% from the previous year.