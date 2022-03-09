CBSE Announces CTET December Result; Check On Link Here

New Delhi: The CBSE has released the CTET 2021 result on the official CTET website. Candidates will have to enter their CTET 2021 roll number to access the result.

Check your result by clicking here.

The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022, in various cities in India.

The students who have appeared for the CTET 2021 are advised to visit the official website to check and download the CTET Result 2021.

A total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the CTET 2021 December Paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 have qualified the exam.

Meanwhile, 16,62,886 candidates appeared for paper II out of which 12,78,165 appeared and 2,20,069 have been declared qualified in the exam.

The examination was conducted between December 16 to January 13, 2022 in a computer-based online mode.