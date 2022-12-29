CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced to conduct the class 10 and class 12 examination from February 15, 2023. The test will continue till April 5, 2023.

Candidates can check and download the CBSE Board exam datesheet on the official website– cbse.gov.in. The board has also announced the CBSE Class 10 dates.

The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The Board has released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 10, 12 practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the exam dates, date sheet, admit card, practical exam instructions and other details on website.

The test will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.