CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared; No merit list to avoid unhealthy competition

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2023. The direct link to check CBSE Class 10 scores is given below. The link can also be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The students can check the result at the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in by entering their name and roll number.

To check their results, students need to use their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. To check their results in DigiLocker, CBSE has issued a six-digit security pins for activate their accounts. The DigiLocker PIN will be issued to these students by their respective schools.

The board has said that there would be no merit list this year to avoid any unhealthy competition. “No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a board official said.

In Class 10th, girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys, on the other hand, stands at 92.27.