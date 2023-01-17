CBI Unearths Massive Property Of Retired Railway Official

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch has unearthed massive property of retired railway official Pramod Jena following raids at six places including in Bhubaneswar.

The CBI on January 17 had registered a disproportionate assets case against a Jena, a 1987 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

The CBI had seized Rs 1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold worth about Rs 8.50 crore, the detection of bank and postal deposits of about Rs 2.50 crore, and papers of several immovable properties, during searches at his premises.

On January 3, the agency had booked the officer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI received information that 60-year-old Jena had amassed disproportionate assets while serving in ECoR in different positions like additional divisional railway manager, chief freight transportation manager, chief commercial manager, chief traffic planning manager, principal chief commercial manager, and others.

Jena had retired on November 30, 2022. His legitimate income was calculated at Rs 2.36 crore but he amassed assets which is nearly double the amount.

“Jena amassed disproportionate assets between April 2005 and March 2022, which he could not account for satisfactorily,” said CBI sources.