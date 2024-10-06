Kolkata: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered crucial clues about the cash-for-paper leak nexus involving Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, and his associate Ashish Pandey.

The investigation has revealed that Ghosh and Pandey were involved in leaking examination papers to medical students in exchange for hefty sums of money.

The CBI’s probe into financial irregularities at the Kolkata-based medical college has led to the discovery of how Ghosh, with the help of Pandey, facilitated the leaks. The investigation has also highlighted the involvement of influential individuals within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), who are now under scrutiny.

According to sources, Ghosh and Pandey’s bank accounts are being closely examined to trace the flow of illegal transactions. The CBI has already taken Pandey into custody and is interrogating him to gather more information about the nexus. Additionally, Ghosh is being investigated for other charges, including manipulation of the tendering system and illegal sale of bio-medical waste.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...