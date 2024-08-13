CBI to Probe Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed a CBI probe into the incident of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, mandating the immediate transfer of all pertinent documents to the CBI.

The court has raised questions about the delay in recording the statement of the former principal and inquired about the actions taken by the state government to address the concerns of the protesting doctors.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has declared the continuation of its indefinite strike in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following an unfruitful meeting with Union health ministry officials.

Resident doctors from government hospitals nationwide commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, protesting the horrific incident, which resulted in the suspension of elective services, including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries. This action was taken following a directive from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

Shocking new details have been revealed by the Kolkata Police regarding the suspect Sanjay Roy, who was apprehended for the heinous rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor. The accused is currently in a 14-day police custody.