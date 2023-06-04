CBI To Investigate Odisha Train Tragedy

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Board has recommended the CBI to investigate the Odisha train accident, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

The procedure for the investigation will begin by a formal request by the Railway ministry for the CBI to take over the investigation. The Department of Personnel and Training will then issue a notification based on the same.

This will be followed by the CBI registering a case and beginning the probe officially. Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of the deadliest rail accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train – the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.