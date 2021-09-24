CBI Takes Over Probe Into Top Sheer Narendra Giri’s Death

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the death of top seer Narendra Giri, who was found hanging at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of the top sheer.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said. Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

After a recommendation for a CBI probe into an incident, the central agency asks for a progress report from the current investigation team before it takes charge of the case.

Several seers demanded a CBI probe into the death of Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep of harassing him in his purported suicide note.

Police on the basis of the suicide note added the names of Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep to the FIR lodged for abetment of suicide. Sandeep was arrested on Wednesday.