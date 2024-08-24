CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday assumed control of the investigation into the alleged financial discrepancies at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which occurred during the period when Sandip Ghosh served as principal.

This development follows the Calcutta High Court’s order to transfer the inquiry from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the state to the CBI.

The CBI began by gathering essential documents from the SIT on Saturday and initiated the process of re-registering the FIR, an official reported.

The high court’s action was in response to a petition from Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial improprieties during Ghosh’s tenure.

The media spotlight has been on the college since the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor on campus on August 9, as reported.

The high court has instructed the CBI to deliver a progress report on the investigation within three weeks and has set a hearing for September 17 to examine the findings.