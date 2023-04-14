CBI Summons Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to question him on Sunday in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the CBI on Sunday (April 16) at 11 AM, officials on Friday informed.

Summon to Kejriwal comes around two months after the CBI and later ED arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

The ED has also recently questioned BRS leader K Kavitha in the case. Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI and later ED registered a case against him under money laundering Act. The ED also took him into custody on March 9